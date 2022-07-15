C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $274,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $248.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.57. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.50.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

