C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,222 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 341.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 373.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

