C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,529,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,365 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after buying an additional 158,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 137,755 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $172.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

