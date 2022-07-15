C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 439 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

