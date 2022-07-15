C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.36. 13,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,088. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.44 and its 200-day moving average is $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

