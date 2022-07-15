C2C Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

