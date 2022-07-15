C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.23.

NYSE GS traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,808. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

