C2C Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.92.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.19. 17,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,713,386. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

