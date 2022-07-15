C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Insider Trading at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

