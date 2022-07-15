C2C Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,970 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,077,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,297,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of BUG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 146,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,758. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42.
Featured Stories
