Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callaway Golf

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,838 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.60. 7,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

