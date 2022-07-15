Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 2,458 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Forward Air worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

