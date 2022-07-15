Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after buying an additional 381,164 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,777,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 232,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,128,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,076,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.33. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

