Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after acquiring an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $11,867,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $11,141,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 203,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 630.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $106.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.