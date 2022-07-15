Cambiar Investors LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000.
NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $48.54 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.