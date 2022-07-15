Cambiar Investors LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000.

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $48.54 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

