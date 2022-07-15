Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 37,759 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,759 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.31% of James River Group worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,116,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,024,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $796.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. Research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRVR. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

