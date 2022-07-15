Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 16,963 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.78%.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

