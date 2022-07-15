Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 17,095 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $63,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $162,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,896. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

