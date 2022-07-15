Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 7,009 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,775,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,891 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $82.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

