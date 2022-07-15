Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 740,155 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740,155 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,522,215. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.41 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

