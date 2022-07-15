Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

CP stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. 119,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

