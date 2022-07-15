Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Price Target to $50.00

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.
SMTI stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $43.89.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sanara MedTech (Get Rating)
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
