Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, extraction, and development of precious and base metal projects, and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that includes 26 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits covering an area of 851.9 hectares located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

