Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Purchases 786,700 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418,863 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,700 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises 11.8% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned 0.26% of Kinross Gold worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,609 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,142,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,553,000 after purchasing an additional 978,425 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

KGC stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.