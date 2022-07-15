Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mastercard Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $325.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.81 and a 200-day moving average of $350.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $316.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.79.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

