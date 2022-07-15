Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,237 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.57.

Danaher Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $248.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

