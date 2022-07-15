Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $872.79.

Shares of TSLA opened at $714.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $713.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $870.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.