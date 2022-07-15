Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zoetis Hedge Fund Trading

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $170.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.24. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.