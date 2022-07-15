Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.73.

NYSE:AMT opened at $256.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

