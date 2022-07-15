Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $131.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.