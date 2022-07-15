Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

