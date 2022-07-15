Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MetLife Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

