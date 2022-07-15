Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,956 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.62.

NYSE UPS opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

