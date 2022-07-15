Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $109.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

