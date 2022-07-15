Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $126.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $152.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COF. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.9% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

