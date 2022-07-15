Capital One Financial Weighs in on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 231,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

