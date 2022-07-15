Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.