Carbon Price Tops $0.0049 (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $27,351.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00055373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,857,809 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.