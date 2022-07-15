CargoX (CXO) Market Cap Hits $14.46 Million

CargoX (CXO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and $129,973.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

