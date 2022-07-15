Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

