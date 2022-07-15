Carroll Investors Inc Acquires 6,189 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carroll Investors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.6% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.07. The company had a trading volume of 537,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $427.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

