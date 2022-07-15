Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Short Interest Down 50.5% in June

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 979,300 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $114.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.30. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.