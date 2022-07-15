Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $75.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 270.74% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.09.

CVNA stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. Carvana has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.65.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

