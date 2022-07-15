Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.61. 33,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,088. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.