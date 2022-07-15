Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $62,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.99. 116,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

