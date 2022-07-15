CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.63

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.63 and traded as high as C$63.11. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$62.23, with a volume of 216,416 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CCL.B shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.44.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.59. The firm has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
