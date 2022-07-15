CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $94.57 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.5% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $94,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $99.79 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.