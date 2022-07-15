CCLA Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $89,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AMETEK by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.28.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

