Centaur Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $358,806.68 and $4,976.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,361,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

