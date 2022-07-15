Centric Swap (CNS) Market Cap Reaches $163,902.60

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $163,902.60 and approximately $1.63 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Centric Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

